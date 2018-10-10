After months of waiting anxiously, the official trailer of Mohanlal's big budget movie 'Odiyan' has been released on October 10. The trailer which was released via Mohanlal's Facebook page has already gone viral on social media platforms and has racked up more than 6,40,000 views.

Even though the trailer seems to be made in Hollywood standards, it somehow gives a glimpse of the storyline. Several social media users have already started speculating that 'Odiyan' will be a cliched revenge drama made with an uncompromising and impeccable cinematic language.

The trailer indicates that 'Odiyan' will narrate the story of Manikyan played by Mohanlal in two different times. In the past, Manikyan might have lived as a henchman to one of the landlords in Thenkurissi village.

Using his 'Odi Vidya' (A magic trick which helps humans disguise as animals), he used to serve his owner, and finally, after understanding the evilness associated with his job, he might have escaped to a holy place in North India.

In the course of time, Odiyan Manikyan reaches back to his village, and is now fighting for goodness.

Even though the speculated storyline seems bit cliched, the making style of the trailer indicates that 'Odiyan' will be a milestone movie in the career of Mohanlal. The fight scenes crafted by acclaimed stunt choreographer Peter Hein has apparently come out well, and people believe that the action sequences in this movie will be even much stronger than Pulimurugan. The background score of the movie also seems top-notch.

Then comes the unquestionable Mohanlal factor. The actor is such an amazing performer, and his mere presence on the screen is capable of giving goosebumps to the audiences. As the Superstar comes in two different avatar in 'Odiyan', a double treat is assured for his fans.

Odiyan is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, and it stars Manju Warrier, Siddique and Prakash Raj in other prominent roles.