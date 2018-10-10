The trailer of Mohanlal's big budget movie 'Odiyan' has been leaked online a day before its official launch. Earlier, the makers of 'Odiyan' had revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on October 11, and will be simultaneously screened in theatres with Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

The leaked trailer indicates that it was shot at a movie theatre. However, it still remains unclear on how the teaser was played in a theatre when the makers have announced that it will be out only on Thursday.

It should be noted that most of the visuals in the trailer features night scenes. The teaser also shows Mohanlal donning two getups; a cleanly shaved protagonist, and an old-aged look which resembled an Aghori saint.

At the end of the trailer, Mohanlal can be seen delivering a powerful punch dialogue, and in all probabilities, it will create huge waves in theatres once the movie gets released.

As the trailer was leaked online, the makers of Odiyan were compelled to release the original trailer via Mohanlal's official Facebook page.

Odiyan is directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The film is made with a lavish budget and is touted to the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made.

Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also stars Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Innocent, Siddique, Manoj Joshi, and Nandu in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

This is not the first time that an official trailer has been leaked before its official launch date. Earlier, the official trailer of Rajinikanth's 2.0 was leaked several weeks before its planned release.