Kayamkulam Kochunni, one of the most awaited movies of the year, hit the theatres across Kerala on October 11. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes Priya Anand, Babu Antony, and Sunny Wayne. Apart from this ensemble star cast, it was Superstar Mohanlal's presence in an extended cameo which gave Kayamkulam Kochunni the much-needed publicity and pre-release hype.

Kayamkulam Kochunni box-office collections

Most of the theatres in Kerala are running 24-hour marathon shows to meet the audiences' rush. In almost all the release centers, the morning show started at 7 am, and from then, all the shows are running with packed houses.

Kayamkulam Kochunni has released in more than 350 centers and considering the number of release centers, it will emerge as the biggest Mollywood opener of all times. It should be noted that 'Pulimurugan' and 'The Great Father' are the biggest opener of all times in Mollywood with a gross of Rs 4.03 and Rs 4.31 crore, respectively, in its initial day.

Even though makers of movies like 'Kasaba' and 'Masterpiece' claimed to have broken Pulimurugan's record, none of them were proven with stats and figures. After the release of Masterpiece, the makers claimed that the film had collected Rs 5.11 crore on its opening day, but official sources revealed that the film collected just Rs 3.57 crore at the box-office.

If theatres screening Kayamkulam Kochunni witness the same rush in the evening show and second show, then in all probabilities, this Nivin Pauly starrer will cross the prestigious Rs 5 crore opening day mark. Some industry experts believe that the film will gross more than Rs 6 crore considering the extra shows which are being added on its opening day.

We will keep you posted the updated collection figures in this space. Stay tuned...