Japanese premium motorcycle specialist Kawasaki has revealed the Z400 at the ongoing EICMA show in Milan. The Z400 is essentially the naked street-fighter of the Ninja 400 which Kawasaki revealed at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and it is one of the India-bound models for 2019.

In line with the bigger Z siblings of Kawasaki, the Z400 gets 'Sugomi' design language. The naked street-fighter has a menacing look highlighted with angular headlamp with full-LED lighting, muscular tank with edgy shrouds and a raised tailpiece. Pictures suggest the Z400 will get an analogue tachometer with an LCD unit that displays all basic information.

Kawasaki Z400 is powered by the same parallel-twin 399cc engine that also does duty in the Ninja 400. The mill in the Euro-spec Z400 adhering to the A2 license will belt out 45hp while India-spec is expected to produce 49hp. In both versions torque will remain at 38Nm of torque and the motor will come mated to a 6-speed transmission along with the slipper clutch.

The cycle parts of the Z400 are also being borrowed the Ninja 400. The new bike gets conventional telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock while braking comes from 310mm front disc brake upfront with Nissin ABS which is largest in its class, in addition to ABS.

The seat height is just 786mm and that should put the Z400 within reach of most riders. Lack of fairing means the Z400 is 1kg lighter than the international-spec Ninja 400 at 167kg (kerb weight).

Indian Kawasaki Motor is expected to launch the Z400 in early 2019 and it will go up primarily against the KTM 390 Duke. Kawasaki has priced the Ninja 400 at Rs 4.69 lakh which is significantly higher over the rivals. If Kawasaki continues with the same pricing strategy, the Z400 should cost around Rs 4 lakh. At that price point, it will be difficult to woo customers as KTM 390 Duke is significantly cheaper. In addition to the 390 Duke, the Z400 will pose challenges to Benelli TNT 300 and the BMW G 310 R.