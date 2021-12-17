The year 2021 saw some of the biggest Bollywood weddings. While some kept it low-key, there were many who went all out with their wedding festivities. Let's take a look at the biggest Bollywood weddings of 2021 that grabbed eyeballs.

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal: Undoubtedly the biggest Bollywood wedding of 2021 was that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Six Senses in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on December 9. Sharing the pictures from their wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony on January 24. The two got married in Alibaug in presence of just close friends and immediate family members. "Life long love just became official," wrote Varun Dhawan while sharing the wedding pictures.

Rajkummar Rao – Patralekhaa: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in a hush-hush ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh. The two got married after a decade of being together. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond," Rajkummar wrote while sharing the wedding picture.

Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar: Yami Gautam surprised her fans by sharing her wedding picture with director Aditya Dhar on June 4. "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," the two wrote.

Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi: Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a close knit ceremony. "Love is a full circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️ #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe," she wrote while sharing her wedding picture.

Rhea Kapoor – Karan Boolani: Rhea Kapoor got married to beau Karan Boolani after 12 years of knowing each other. Rhea kept her wedding ceremony quite low key and understated. "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on December 14. The duo got married after an extravagant and elaborate pre-wedding function. Ankita and Vicky looked totally smitten by each other and stole our breaths away. The duo wore beautiful Manish Malhotra ensembles and it was difficult to take our eyes off them.