Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar left the industry pleasantly surprised with their hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal. What struck a chord with many was Yami's simplicity and how she paid respect to her roots and culture with her wedding ceremony. Now, Yami has spoken up about the traditional wedding and their love story.

The romance

The Uri actress said that it all did start during the promotions of Uri. She added that the two weren't dating earlier but got really close as friends. She also added that she was calm and composed throughout the wedding and before, because she knew she was going to be with a friend forever. She also added that the two of them always wanted a simple wedding.

"I'd say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That's when we started talking. I wouldn't call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship," Yami told HT.

The simple wedding

She further added, "As a person, I'm someone who values my tradition and roots. And my family means the most to me. It was decided since forever that I'll be wearing my mother's sari. I knew [I will wear] the dupatta which my nani, she has kept for me, and that pahadi nath, which she had gotten it made for me and for all my other cousins, years back."

Yami added that the two of them have been quite busy with their work commitments and haven't had much time to be with each other. She also added that the two of them have the rest of their lives to be together and she feels grateful about it.