Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding. In a surprise post on Friday, the 'Kaabil' actress shared a photo from her wedding ceremony and revealed that she got married to 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director.

Sharing the beautiful photo, the 32-year-old actress captioned it with a quote attributed to Rumi. "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'." Yami also said that their marriage ceremony was attended only by immediate family members: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," the actress wrote.

Aditya also shared an identical post on his Instagram handle and asked for best wishes from his fans and followers. The wedding photo showed Yami looking breathtakingly gorgeous as donned a red saree as the new bride, while her groom complimented her in an ivory sherwani.

Have a look at some of the viral unseen photos from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's beautiful wedding here:

B-town celebs congratulate the couple

As soon as Yami broke the news of her wedding, congratulations from the industry poured in for the newly married couple. Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vikrant Massey were among the first few celebrities to wish the couple.

Vikrant Massey commented on her post, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!! ♥️." "Congratulations yami ❤️" wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front

In 2019, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Aditya had also won a National Award for the movie and is now looking forward to directing his upcoming film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', starring Vicky Kaushal, who headlined 'Uri'. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is all set for her next release of 'A Thursday', where the actress will be seen portraying the character of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages. Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami also has Anirudh Roy Chowdhary 's 'Missing' and 'Dasvi' in her kitty.