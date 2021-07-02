The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for an alleged money laundering case. This is for the second time that ED is summoning Yami Gautam in an alleged case of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Yami Gautam will be questioned next week

According to the latest update, Yami Gautam has been asked to appear before the investigation officers for questioning on June 07.

Even though an initial summons was issued to her last year, she failed to appear for questioning due to Covid-related restrictions.

According to investigation officers, Yami Gautam had received Rs 1.5 crore in a private bank account which she did not disclose.

Yami Gautam summoned soon after marriage

It was in last month that Yami Gautam married Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. The duo apparently fell in love while shooting for Uri.

Yami Gautam kickstarted her career with the Kannada movie Ullasa Utsaha released in 2009. Later, she appeared in noted roles in movies like Hero, Vicky Donor, Badlapur, and Sarkar 3. Her upcoming movie is Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kripalani. The film has Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez in other crucial roles.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.