Yami Gautam is now officially taken. Yami got married in a low-key ceremony with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The news of Yami getting hitched came as a pleasant surprise to the industry people, her fans, and followers. Both Yami and Aditya were seen gazing at each other lovingly in the wedding picture. Yami herself took to social media to break the news.

While sharing a breath-taking picture of the two, during one of the rituals, Yami wrote, "In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

The wedding pictures

In the picture, Yami looked drop-dead gorgeous as a traditional Indian bride. Aditya too, looked every bit of a dapper man that he is. And now, Yami has shared few more pictures from their mehendi and other ceremonies. While sharing the pictures, Yami wrote, "O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you." – Lalleshwari"

Bollywood wishes the couple

Yami looks every bit of a radiant bride in her mehendi pictures. For the function, she seems to have worn a glowing yellow suit, while Aditya opted to go blue. Celebrities have poured in their love and congratulatory wishes for the couple ever since the two made it official. From Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan to Jacqueline Fernandez; celebs have thronged Yami's page to pour in their heartfelt wishes.

It has been reported that Yami and Aditya fell in love on the sets of Uri. The film not only came as a major milestone in their careers, but for their personal lives too, the film would always remain a special one.