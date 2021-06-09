Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar. The two got married in a hush-hush ceremony. Wishes have been pouring in for the couple ever since their wedding pictures were shared on social media. Kangana too wished the two. However, she didn't seem too happy with a few industry people congratulating and praising Yami.

Vikrant Massey poured in a lovely message on Yami's pictures from one of her pre-wedding festivities. He wrote, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!" Now, what triggered Kangana we wouldn't be able to tell for sure, but the actress hit back at Massey in the most unimaginable way. She wrote, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (Where has this cockraoch come from.. bring my footwear).

It seemed that Kangana wasn't in a let-go mood at all. As Ayushmann Khurrana was the next one to be attacked by the actress. Khurrana wrote to Yami and said, "Real. Simple. God bless." And Kangana charged at the actor. She responded, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn't necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety." Ironically, Kangana herself praised Yami and her simplicity in her other congratulatory posts.

Yami and Aditya are said to have met during the shoot of Uri, which was directed by Aditya. The two being very private people kept their relationship under wraps. So much so, that even their co-actors had no clue of the budding romance between the two. Their wedding has come as a pleasant surprise to the industry people.