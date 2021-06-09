And it seems, it finally might be time for Bollywood's most loved couple to make it official. After almost two years of dating, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might be ready to make it official. The duo has always maintained silence on matters close to heart. But, have been dropping ample hints on social media for their fans to speculate a budding relationship.

Katrina Kaif, who has had her heart broken many times, is now ready to embrace the new love life has thrown her way. Kaif is reportedly keen on making it official with Vicky Kaushal and vice-versa. As per a TOI report, the couple is ready to take the social media plunge and announce their relationship to the world. But, the report further states that Vicky Kaushal's father is not too thrilled about the whole thing. The report also suggests that Katrina Kaif is not comfortable with Vicky Kaushal indulging in any steamy scenes.

Vicky's visit to Kat's house

Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted visiting rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif at her house. The duo spent some quality time together before Vicky made it back to his house. Their fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for the two to own their relationship in public. And with the latest reports, it seems it might only be a matter of time before it happens.

Harshvardhan Kapoor confirms

On the other hand, Harshavardhan Kapoor also confirmed Vicky and Katrina's relationship. In a Zoom chat show, when Sonam Kapoor's brother was asked if there is any industry relationship rumour that he feels is true. Replying to it, Kapoor said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." He further asked if he would be in trouble for divulging the details.