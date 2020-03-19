Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor go a long way. The two were in a serious relationship and it was being said that they were on the verge of getting married. But Neetu Kapoor was not in favour of their relationship and slowly differences started cropping up between them. And in the end, the two parted ways on a bitter note.

Both Katrina and Ranbir remained single for a while until the latter found solace in Alia Bhatt's arms. Ranbir and Alia met briefly on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra and got close to each other. It was then they realised that they have fallen for each other and later they even confessed their love in front of the world.

It was being said that Ranbir and Alia's romance had made a dent in Katrina and Alia's friendship. But that wasn't the case. Katrina had made it clear that her past relationship with Ranbir cannot hamper the warm relation she shares with Alia.

There had been several reports that Ranbir and Alia will be going to tie the knot soon. So it was pretty natural for Neha Dhupia to ask Katrina whether she will attend their marriage when she appeared on her show BFFs with Vogue season 3.

"If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend," Neha asked Katrina knowing that the latter shares good relations with Ranbir, Alia and Arjun Kapoor.

To this, Katrina gave an unexpected answer that popped up several eyeballs. She chose Arjun-Malaika over Ranbir-Alia. "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother," Katrina said.

Going by Katrina's answer, you can figure out that she meant it in a positive way and there's no bad blood between her and her ex and her good friend.