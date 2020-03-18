Right when we were looking for some wedding bells in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love paradise, it seems, things might not be all that well between the two. Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her birthday with five cakes, lots of food, surrounded by closest pals and family; but what we missed the most was Ranbir Kapoor.

Unlike last year, Ranbir wasn't available for Alia Bhatt's birthday this year. Neither was he seen in any of the pictures, nor in any way a part of the celebration. This comes as a shock since the duo have often been seen painting the town red, more so on such special occasions. Rumour mills are abuzz with reports of things having fallen out-of-place for the two. However, we sincerely hope that it's not true.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together – Brahmastra – will take some more to see the light of the day. After several reasons for the film's delay in shooting, it is coronavirus which has made Ayan Mukerji and the team stop the next schedule of shooting, which was to begin in April. There were reports that Alia and Ranbir wanted to take the next step in their relationship after seeing the success of their first film together and how their fans react to it.

Soni Razdan had advised Alia Bhatt to take her time and not to rush into it, while father Mahesh Bhatt had said that he wasn't sure whether the two would get married or not. One the other hand, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor not only adore Alia Bhatt but also are waiting to welcome her as their daughter-in-law, into their family. There were several reports suggesting that it was Rishi Kapoor's health which was stopping Ranbir from moving ahead in this relationship.

Both Alia and Ranbir don't shy away from the media from talking about their relationship and have only the best of things to say about each other and about their love story. However, whenever the question of their impending marriage pops up, the duo goes silent. We hope these break-up rumours are nothing but a passing affair.