SS Rajamouli's RRR shooting was initially delayed due to the non-availability of Alia Bhatt's dates. When the team was preparing to finally welcome her for the Pune and Ahmedabad schedules, the Coronavirus scare forced the makers to cancel their shooting plans.

Alia Bhatt Quits?

It is now having a bad impact on RRR as Alia Bhatt might be forced to quit the project due to date issues. Rumours in the tinsel town indicate that she was scheduled for shooting in Hyderabad, Gujarat and Pune for the next few months, but this unexpected delay is creating a new headache for SS Rajamouli.

Reports say that SS Rajamouli is in touch with her manager and trying to get her dates when the shooting commences again. She has her hands full with the projects like Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra.

As a result, it might be difficult for her to accommodate dates for SS Rajamouli's RRR, say reports. Interestingly, the team had recently posted on Twitter that they are waiting for the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to join the shooting.

"Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08 ... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie. [sic]" the official handle of the film posted.

Release Plans

It has to be noted that the original plan was to release SS Rajamouli's RRR in April 2020. Now, it has been rescheduled to January 2021.

RRR is a period action film, which is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. SS Rajamouli has written the script and is directing the film, which features Junior NTR and Ram Charan as Bheem and Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn essay other important roles.