Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR have stepped into the shoes of Alluri Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively, for RRR. This film also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others in key roles.

Movie buffs and fans of this Rajamouli directorial have been waiting to know more and more about the film with each passing day, because they can't keep anymore, and are demanding updates from the makers.

Well, we have already reported that the makers of RRR have decided to name the film as Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram. Rajamouli and team has been planning to announce the title on Ugadi, which falls on March 25 and unexpectedly, the team gets a shock from the Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad.

Apparently, someone, long time back, has registered the title 'Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram' in the Film Chamber. Learning this, RRR makers have approached them to get the rights for the title and it is said that they were demanded huge amount of money. So to make sure that Rajamouli gets Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram, producer DVV Danayya has to get ready to write a big fat cheque. Negotiations have also happened, is what the sources have reported and a confirmation is awaited.

In case things do not work as expected, Rama Ravana Rajyam might be finalized as the title of the film. If things work as expected, without any further issues, the first look and title might be revealed to the audiences on Ugadi.

Under DVV Entertainments, this film is produced within a budget of Rs 350 Cr. Made against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era in India, this film has been the most-talked-about in the past year. This multi-starrer will be releasing in 10 different languages and with the kind of craze that Baahubali has garnered, expectations on RRR have touched the sky already with all the hype it has got.