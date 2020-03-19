Speculations about Alia Bhatt quitting RRR, citing date issues have been rife. It has been more than a year since it is announced that the actress is playing the leading lady in the film but till now, she has not joined the sets of the film. The makers of RRR himself have announced that they are waiting for Alia to join the sets.

On the other hand, Alia has her hands full with the projects like Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmāstra. Amid all the biggies she has in kitty, it was reported that Alia has no dates for RRR.

But as per our exclusive reports, it is said that Alia Bhatt is still a part of RRR and that she is working on her dates for the film. Sources from the production house have said, "Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75 per cent of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 per cent. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it."

Rumours of the film getting delayed further due to coronavirus outbreak are doing rounds social media. But none of those rumours are true. Sources have even said that there is no change in the release date. "It won't be postponed beyond January 8. Also, we won't be backing out from the Sankranti race," added the source.

RRR is being made in Telugu and will be releasing in other reginal languages as well. Directed by Rajamouli, Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of Alluri Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The shooting, which has been kept on hold amid COVID -19, will go back on the floors from March 25. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters.