The COVID-19 Cornonavirus outbreak has brought the whole world to a standstill. Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools etc.

Even our Bollywood industry is facing a big trauma as all the shootings, award ceremonies, foreign tours all kind of public gatherings have been called off. However, our celebrities, despite being in isolation are using their time productively. How do you ask? We will tell you!

'Sooryavanshi' actress Katrina Kaif shared a post on Wednesday, a mute "work-in-progress" video of herself playing the guitar. Katrina is trying her best to learn to play the instrument because she "can't let down" singer-composer Ankur Tewari.

The 36-year old actress even teased her fans by saying that she will soon post another video of herself playing the guitar with sound on. She even wished her fans to stay safe amid these difficult times.

'Work-in-progress'

Katrina captioned the video "Work-in-progress. The sound coming soon in a few days. Hopefully! Can't let down Ankur Tewari" Going by the caption, it appears that the 'Sooryavanshi' actress is learning to play the guitar from Ankur Tewari, and we as fans, couldn't be any more excited!

Katrina Kaif, by posting this video, not only helped light up the mood of her fans but at the same time, it is so inspiring as she shows how one can use the time productively despite being in isolation.

The number of cases of coronavirus has climbed to 169 people who have tested positive so far, of whom three have died in India. Therefore, it is better to stay safe in our homes and do something productive and our celebs are constantly making efforts by posting several videos, messages, posts for making their fellow fans concern about their health.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' featuring Akshay Kumar. The film will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. However, Sooryavanshi has been postponed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.