Kashmiri television actor, Shadi Lal Koul passed away on Sunday, July 12 in Jammu at the age of 65. The comedian's son Vijay had confirmed the news on social media earlier today.

Kashmiri actor Shadi Lal Koul passes away

Born in 1955 and brought up in the Chota Bazar area of Srinagar, Shadi Lal Koul went on to act in many TV serials. The actor was also a renowned comedian and radio jockey.

The actor passed away on Sunday morning at 2:45 am. The 65-year-old was suffering from an illness before his death in the early hours of 12th July in Jammu. He was surrounded by his close family at the time of his death.

His son Vijay S Koul revealed the sad news of his passing on Facebook earlier today, "After the most difficult week fighting to survive my loving dad, Mr Shadi Lal Kaul passed away. He breathed his last today morning at 2:45 am. Family friends stayed by his side caring for him. We held his hands and walked with him to the end."

The People's Democratic Party grieved the loss on Sunday of the veteran actor expressing solidarity with the family. The actor's serials are still very much in popular demand and he has become a household name through his career and memorable performances. RIP Shadi Lal Koul.