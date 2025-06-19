Kashmiri students safely back to Delhi from Iran, flag poor bus quality to reach home in J&K

Ninety-four students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were evacuated from Iran and reached Delhi safely. While they thanked the Centre for the help, the students expressed displeasure over the buses provided by the Omar Abdullah government to take them home from the national capital.

After they boarded the buses for J&K in Delhi, some students posted pictures alleging the poor quality of buses made available to them to return home in the union territory.

Following these complaints, office of J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah said on X, "The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J&K. The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with coordinating with the JKRTC to ensure proper deluxe buses are arranged."

CM Omar Abdullah earlier said on X, "94 of our students evacuated from Iran have safely reached Delhi. Govt is making transport arrangements for their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours".

The CM had earlier spoken to Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting the safety of J&K students stuck in Iran.

Kashmiri Shia leader and MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah, had said earlier that Israel had hit a hostel occupied by Kashmiri students, and some students sustained minor injuries in that strike.

The MEA has made arrangements to evacuate all Indian students from Iran and also ensure the safety of Indian professionals engaged in various professions as doctors, engineers, etc., in Iran.

A good number of Kashmiri students are studying medicine in Iran. The Valley has a sizeable Shia Muslim population with close religious affinity with the predominantly Shia Muslim majority of Iran.

Most of the Shia scholars of Kashmir have had their religious learning in Iran. Both Sunni and Shia Muslim religious leaders of Kashmir have condemned Israeli strikes against Iran.

They have called for the immediate cessation of hostilities from both sides. Iran and Israel are locked in the worst hostilities against each other, and both countries have carried out missile strikes against civilians.