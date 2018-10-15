A teenage girl has been sentenced to three months in prison after a local court ruled her rape accusations as false in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The judge who handed over this sentence called it "lenient" and reportedly said, "Taking a lenient view, the accused is sentenced to three months in simple imprisonment," according to The Tribune.

The accused will spend three months at the Central Jail in Srinagar. This comes at a time when several bigwigs are facing accusations of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm.

The girl had reportedly filed a complaint with Achabal police earlier this year in March, accusing Tajammul Nisar of rape, abduction, and criminal intimidation. Following the arrest of Nisar, the unnamed accuser, even testified in court, before the Judicial Magistrate at Anantnag, standing by her accusations.

The case was then reportedly transferred to a fast-track trial.

When the case did come up, the report notes that "the girl backtracked and told the court that she had lied as Nisar had turned down her proposal for marriage," said Additional Public Prosecutor, Syed Suhail Haqqani.

The judge said that there are many cases that she herself has come across where false allegations are levelled against men and that there are different reasons for this. "This [judgement] should definitely serve as a deterrent. The truth always prevails," she said.