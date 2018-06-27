A Special Police Officer, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, has gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday morning (June 27).

The SPO who has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar. He went missing soon after he left from Pampore police station. Kashmiri separatist militant organisation, Hizbul-Mujahideen has claimed that SPO who fled with AK-47 rifle, has joined their ranks, reported DNA.

The police have launched a search operations to trace the missing cop.

Search operation underway for a Special Police Officer (SPO) who went missing after reportedly leaving from Pampore police station with an AK-47 rifle. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/iPazJYLChs — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

