A video of abducted Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb being interrogated by militants, moments before he was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, has surfaced on social media.

Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp at Shadimarg, was abducted by terrorists on Thursday, June 14. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt, following which his bullet-ridden body was recovered later in the day.

On June 15, a video of Aurangzeb in the captivity of the militants started doing rounds on the social media.

In the 1 minute 15 seconds-long video, the RR soldier, who was wearing a blue jeans and a black T-shirt is seen sitting under a clump of trees. A few terrorists can be heard questioning him about his name and duties as a soldier.

Here are the questions the militants asked him before he was shot dead later.

Terrorist: What's your name? Aurangzeb: Aurangzeb. Terrorist: Father's name? Aurangzeb: Mohammed Hanif. Terrorist: Where do you live? Aurangzeb: Poonch. Terrorist: Where's duty? Aurangzeb: Shadimarg camp in Pulwama. Terrorist: Whom do you report to? Shukla sir? Aurangzeb: Major Rohit Shukla. Terrorist: What is your duty? I am a soldier. I get on-post duty. Terrorist: Meaning, you're Shukla's guard. Do you go with him on 'civil'? Aurangzeb: Yes. Terrorist: Were you behind Mohammed, Wasim and Talha Bhai's encounter? Aurangzeb: Yes Terrorist: Did you mutilate the body? Aurangzeb: No, I had an injury in my hand. Terrorist: What caused the injury? Aurangzeb: My hand was fractured. Terrorist: Who insulted (defaced) terrorists' body? Aurangzeb: Happened due to firing. Terrorist: Were all three of them disfigured due to firing? Aurangzeb: Yes, there was firing. Terrorist: After the terrorists were martyred? Aurangzeb: Yes.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained by the central agencies. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Aurangzeb might have been murdered due to his closeness with Major Shukla, who has been involved in many anti-terror operations in the valley, like the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger in Kashmir in April.

Aurangzeb's abduction and brutal murder have come as a major shock to his family. Earlier his mother had made an appeal to the terrorists requesting them to release him as she wanted to celebrate Eid with her son.

Now, his father has given a 72-hour deadline to the Centre to hunt and kill the militants who shot his son dead on Thursday evening.

'What is stopping the government from taking a decisive action against those responsible for killing my son. If the government does not take any action within 72 hours, I will myself avenge Aurangzeb's killing," Aurangzeb's father, who is a retired army man, told the reporters.

Moments before our Jawan Aurangzeb was martyred by Hizbul pic.twitter.com/U1Ynl3RY44 — Vicky Nanjappa (@vickynanjappa) June 15, 2018

This is not the first time that militants have kidnapped an Indian Army personnel.

On May 9, 2017, a 22-year-old Lieutenant of the Rajputana Rifles, Ummer Fayaz, was kidnapped by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while he was attending a family wedding. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day in a bus stand of Herman village.