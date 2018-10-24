After 10 years of long wait, the wife of a martyr gave birth to a baby girl at the district hospital in Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir at around 5 am on Tuesday — a few hours before his cremation at his ancestral village in Ramban district of the state.

Shimu Devi and her yet-to-be-named infant arrived at the cremation ground, soon after the delivery, in an ambulance to witness the last rites of her husband Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh Bhutyal. "I hope she joins the Army just like her father," Devi told the reporters.

According to reports, Shimu Devi developed labour pain late on Monday, following which she was rushed to the hospital. The mortal remains of Bhutyal was at his home when he became the father of a baby girl.

Bhutyal was among three personnel of J&K Light Infantry who fell to the bullets of Pakistani intruders along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani region of Rajouri district on Sunday.

Two Pakistani intruders, identified as members of the border action team, were also killed. According to the local reports, Bhutyal was planning to take a leave starting October 22 to be with his wife who was expecting a baby anytime.

He was scheduled to arrive home, but he was killed in battle on October 21. PTI quoted one of the local residents as saying that the soldier waited for 10 years for the birth of his first child "but destiny had something else in store for him".

The remains of the soldiers were flown to their native places on Tuesday and was cremated with full military honours in the presence of officials of Indian Army, J&K Police and district administration.