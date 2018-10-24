Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade has turned out to be a cracker as soon as she entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a wildcard entry. The Maharashtrian beauty, who has already spent almost 100 days inside the house, has already placed her strategy by creating complications among the inmates. She shocked everyone when she nominated Saba Khan, Srishty Rode, Anup Jalota and Surbhi Rana for eviction.

From facing various hurdles to becoming a popular actress, Megha's journey has been full of ups and downs. And many people might not know that Megha lost her father after he learned about her pregnancy news.

Megha had started acting right from her schooling days where she used to perform in plays. But her parents were against her acting career. Born to a middle-class family, she faced many restrictions at home. But her real struggle began when she got pregnant before marriage. She was just a teenager at that time.

Megha, in an earlier interview with Divya Marathi, had revealed that her father died within four weeks after hearing the news of her pregnancy and she was eventually blamed for her father's untimely death. Even her brother didn't speak to her for almost seven years. But her mother stood by her in her turbulent time and supported her acting career. Later, she gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Sakshi.

During the initial days of her career, she had to sleep on railway platforms as she didn't have any place to stay after coming to Mumbai from Jalgaon. Later, she went to bag her first role in a Hindi daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She later appeared in serials like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Kasturi and gradually shifted to Marathi film industry.

During this time, she raised her child as a single mother before getting married to Aditya Pawaskar, who is an engineer by profession and has had been very supportive of her decisions. Aditya has a son from his first wife and had slowly established a relationship with Megha, his second wife.

One of the reasons why Megha agreed to enter Bigg Boss 12 is because of host Salman Khan and her attachment with the controversial reality show.

While it is being speculated that Megha's entry in Bigg Boss 12 is more of a guest one rather to spice up the show than a full-fledged one, it remains to be seen whether the Bigg Boss Marathi winner manages to entertain the audience and win their hearts all over again.