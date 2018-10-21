In a major twist to the turn of events, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade is going to enter Bigg Boss 12 house as a wildcard entry along with Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rohit Suchanti.

Megha Dhade confirmed in her recent interview that she will definitely enter the Bigg Boss 12 house and is determined to come out as the winner of the show.

In a couple of videos on Instagram, Megha says that for some reasons she didn't get a chance to follow the happenings inside the Bigg Boss 12 house but it will just be a matter of a week for her to understand the entire game.

She also sent out a message for the Bigg Boss 12 inmates that if they feel she's an outsider, she will definitely show them their place. She said she will tell them that nobody can throw her out of the house other than audience and will make sure she will entertain the viewers to the core.

Talking about experiences in Bigg Boss Marathi, Megha said she had survived for 100 days inside the house and she will up the ante in Bigg Boss 12 as well.

It looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 12 have decided to pull up their sleeves to make the controversial reality show more interesting and engaging for the audience.

If the reports are to be believed, Neha Pendse, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 last week, might be brought back on public demand.

Check out the videos here: