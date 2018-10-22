The drama and tension within the Bigg Boss house is set to go up many folds, with tonight's episode. To spice up things inside the house, Bigg Boss would introduce two sizzling new wildcard entries into the house. While many would welcome new entrants with open arms, many housemates would be keen on maintaining a distance.

After Surbhi Rana, the two new wildcard contestants are Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade. While Megha has an immense fan following among the Marathi audience, Rohit had also won many hearts with his shows.

The duo would enter the house with rocking dance performances. Housemates would welcome them with mixed emotions. Megha Dhade was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi this year.

A known face on small screen, Megha has worked on serials like Pehchan, Kasturi and Kasauti Zindagi Kii. Megha was known as the "drama queen of the house" during her stay in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Upon arrival, Megha would tell each of the contestants whether or not the audience has accepted them yet.

Rohit Suchanti is also a known face from the small screen. Having worked on shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Pehredaar Piya Ki, even Rohit has a loyal fanbase. Rohit teams up with Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur to strategize Sreesanth's eviction.

What new twists and turn will these two bring inside the house, let's wait and watch!