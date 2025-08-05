In a significant administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the transfer of 14 senior officers, including four Deputy Commissioners. This reshuffle, effective immediately, is aimed at enhancing governance and efficiency across the region. The General Administration Department (GAD) formalized these changes through an order issued on Tuesday, involving both Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers. This strategic realignment reflects the administration's commitment to improving service delivery and governance.

Among the notable changes, Naveen S.L. (AGMUT: 2012), previously Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, has been reassigned as Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department. He will also assume the responsibilities of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, relieving Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (AGMUT: 2009) of the additional charge. This move underscores the administration's focus on streamlining operations within the Civil Aviation sector, a critical area for the region's connectivity and development.

Avny Lavasa (AGMUT: 2013), who was awaiting a new posting within the General Administration Department, has been appointed as Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. Her appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the department, which plays a pivotal role in the region's infrastructure and public transportation systems.

Key Appointments and Strategic Roles

Anshul Garg (AGMUT: 2013), previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir. This is a significant position, given the strategic importance of Kashmir within the Union Territory. Garg's experience in managing one of the most revered religious sites in India is anticipated to aid in his new role, where he will oversee administrative functions and ensure effective governance in the Kashmir division.

Vikas Kundal (AGMUT: 2013), who served as Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. This board is crucial for recruiting personnel for various government departments, and Kundal's leadership is expected to enhance the board's efficiency and transparency.

Gurpal Singh (AGMUT: 2014), formerly the Director of Social Welfare in Jammu, has been transferred to serve as the Managing Director of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. This role is vital for ensuring the reliable distribution of power, a key component of the region's infrastructure development.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya (AGMUT: 2015), who was the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. His previous administrative experience is expected to contribute to the effective management of the shrine, which is a major pilgrimage site attracting millions of devotees annually.

District-Level Changes and Administrative Impact

Anil Banka (AGMUT: 2015), who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department. This role is critical for managing the financial operations and budgetary allocations of the government, ensuring fiscal discipline and efficient resource utilization.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (AGMUT: 2016), who served as the Managing Director of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred to the position of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara. This district-level role is crucial for implementing government policies and ensuring effective local governance.

Rakesh Minhas (AGMUT: 2016), previously the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, will now serve as Deputy Commissioner of Jammu. This transfer is part of the broader strategy to bring experienced administrators to key positions within the region.

Ayushi Sudan (AGMUT: 2017), who was the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Samba. Her role will involve overseeing the district's administrative functions and ensuring the implementation of government initiatives.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, a JKAS officer who served as Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, has been directed to report to the General Administration Department for further adjustment. This move indicates potential future assignments that align with his expertise and experience.

Indu Kanwal, another JKAS officer, who was the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora. Her leadership is expected to bring about effective governance and development in the district.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, who was Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Poonch. This role will involve managing the district's administrative affairs and ensuring the delivery of government services to the populace.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, who served as Deputy Commissioner of Samba, has been transferred to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Kathua. His experience in district administration is expected to contribute to the effective governance of Kathua.

This reshuffle is seen as part of the administration's broader strategy to enhance efficiency, accountability, and governance in key departments and at the district level. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, empowered by the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 and the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023, plays a pivotal role in these transfers, underscoring the central government's commitment to ensuring effective administration in the Union Territory.

