Amidst the party's ongoing campaign for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Monday announced its decision to observe August 5 as a "Black Day" in protest against the BJP-led NDA government's move to downgrade the erstwhile full-fledged state into a Union Territory.

"On August 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Maharaja Hari Singh was downgraded into a Union Territory. We have, therefore, decided to observe this day as a Black Day," said the working president of J&K Congress, Raman Bhalla.

He further informed, "Protest demonstrations will be held in all 20 districts across the Union Territory," adding that "Congress has intensified its campaign to mobilize public support for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir."

"The restoration of statehood is a basic right of the people of J&K. The Modi government has repeatedly promised this over the past six years to secure votes from the Jammu region but has failed to fulfill it," he stated. "August 5 marks the anniversary of the downgrading of the historic Dogra state. While it is a black day for us, the BJP celebrates it each year, which is an insult to the Dogra rulers who expanded the boundaries of the then Dogra state to Gilgit-Baltistan with their blood."

He urged the people to question the BJP's "anti-Dogra" celebrations on August 5 and to join the Black Day protests to demand the restoration of statehood, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Bhalla emphasized that the Congress will continue its struggle for the restoration of statehood until it is achieved and appealed to all sections of society to support the movement, rising above political affiliations.

Statehood Movement Will Be Taken to Logical Conclusion

Reaffirming the Congress Party's unwavering commitment to restoring the constitutional status and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla reiterated on Monday that the movement for full statehood would be carried to its logical conclusion with the active support of the people.

As part of the ongoing public outreach initiative launched by the Congress to garner grassroots support, Bhalla, accompanied by several senior party leaders, held extensive interactions with a broad cross-section of society at Bagh-e-Bahu. The objective of the engagement was to listen to public grievances, understand the challenges faced by various communities, and reaffirm the party's resolve to restore Jammu and Kashmir's democratic rights and constitutional identity.

"Since the downgrading of the state in August 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been stripped of their constitutional rights in an arbitrary and undemocratic manner," Bhalla said while addressing the gathering.

"What happened was not just a political betrayal but a blow to the federal spirit of our nation. The identity, dignity, and sentiments of the people of this historically rich region have been deeply wounded," he added.

Highlighting the growing discontent among the people, Bhalla said the ongoing political uncertainty and administrative disconnect have led to widespread frustration.

"From rural hamlets to urban neighborhoods, there is a common voice of disillusionment and injustice," he remarked. "The youth are grappling with unemployment and vanishing opportunities. Farmers are under financial stress due to rising input costs and inadequate support systems. The business community continues to face economic setbacks. Above all, there is a disturbing rise in political alienation, which poses a serious threat to peace and stability."

Bhalla reiterated that the Congress Party has consistently demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We remind the Central Government of its repeated promises — including assurances made on the floor of Parliament — that statehood would be restored. These assurances must now translate into meaningful action," he asserted.