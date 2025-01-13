Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Kashmir is the crown of the country, and he desires that this crown should shine better and become more glorious in the days to come.

The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating and dedicating the Sonamarg tunnel to the nation.

PM Modi started his speech by lauding the hard work of the workers who worked to make the Sonamarg tunnel possible and were not deterred from giving the supreme sacrifice.

He offered tribute to civilian workers, who laid down their lives during the construction of the tunnel he inaugurated. He said despite the grave danger to their lives, no worker wanted to go home after the terrorists attacked the Gagangir workers camp. "Nobody wanted to go home even after we lost seven friends to terrorism. My tribute to those martyrs who gave their lives for the country."

"Kashmir is the crown of India and it is my desire that this crown should become more shining and glorious. In this endeavour, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are helping me. I assure you that any roadblock in the way of realising your dreams will be removed," the PM assured the people.

He said two days back Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had uploaded some pictures and videos around the tunnel. By seeing those, my eagerness to be here increased. "When I worked here as a BJP worker, I have spent a lot of time in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal and Baramulla. It used to snow heavily even in those days. But, the warmth of the people of J&K did not make you feel the cold. Today is a great day, crores of people are taking part in the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. Lohri is being celebrated in Punjab. This is the period of the 40-day intense cold of 'Chillai Kalan', which people face with a smile in Kashmir. People are coming to Sonamarg from different parts of the country and enjoy your hospitality," said PM Modi.

"I recently inaugurated the Jammu rail division. Today I have dedicated Sonamarg tunnel to the country and the people of J&K and Ladakh," he said.

Referring to Omar Abdullah's demand for statehood, PM Modi said, "Modi always fulfils his promise. Every promise will be fulfilled at the right time. Every decision has a proper time when it is taken," the PM said.

"This tunnel was started by us, and it is my decision that whatever work we start we must also inaugurate. Sonamarg and the entire area here will get a great boost. In days to come, road and railway projects will be completed. The Valley will soon be connected through railways. New roads, colleges, etc., it will be a 'Naya Kashmir' that we have been speaking about," said the PM.

"In 2040, India will be a developed nation and no family, no area of the country will be left out in that developed India. In the last 10 years, over four crore poor people got concrete houses. In days to come, three crore more people will get new homes. Free healthcare given in the country is beneficial to the people of J&K as well. New IITs, AIIMS, educational institutions, polytechnics, etc., are being opened. Today you have a good road from J&K to Arunachal Pradesh. The world's highest tunnel, highest railway bridge, and highest cable bridge are also being built in J&K. Ropeways to Shankaracharya temple, and ropeways to other places will be completed in J&K. These projects will make J&K the most connected place in the country. Through better connectivity, hitherto unexplored tourist destinations will be opened up.," the PM said in his address.

"Peace in J&K has given great dividends. Over two crore tourists came to J&K in 2024. Everybody connected with tourism has benefitted. Our Kashmir is regaining its glory of being the paradise on earth. People go to enjoy ice cream in Lal Chowk in the evening. Polo View market has become a hub of modern activity. People go with families to cinemas. The situation could out have improved without the participation of the people, no government could have done it without the people's support. There was an international marathon in Srinagar in which the chief minister also participated. I greeted him for that when he met me in Delhi. After 40 years, international cricket was held in Srinagar. We saw car racing in Srinagar. Gulmarg will host the 5th Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg next month," PM Modi said.

He said that there are greater and better avenues being thrown open for the youth of the union territory. The local youth will not need to go out for better education in the days to come.

The PM said that the J&K bank has crossed Rs 2.30 lakh crore business and this has increased the lending capacity of the bank. "The dark past of J&K has now changed into the future of prosperity and progress," the PM said.

Before the PM's address, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed the public rally. He said to make a self-reliant India, we have to ensure road connectivity and infrastructure development.

"US President John F Kennedy said that American roads are good not because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. After completing the 6.4 km long Rs 2,700 crore Sonamarg tunnel, we are also completing the Rs 6,800 crore Zojila tunnel. Ladakh will have all-season connectivity after the Zojila tunnel is completed," Gadkari said.

He also referred to various corridors being made in J&K and gave details of projects completed in the UT. He spoke of ring roads in Valley and Jammu division.

The Minister said the distance from Delhi to Srinagar will be completed in 7 to 8 hours within one year. "This will, Hon'ble PM, realise your promise of cutting the distance between Dili and Srinagar," he said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to seven civilians, who were killed by terrorists on October 20 last year in Gagangir. "Hon'ble PM you have realised the dreams depicted in textbooks by restoring the peace and dignity of the people in J&K. This place is no longer known for terrorism, but for tourism now. By giving reservations to underprivileged classes you have ensured equitable progress and opportunities to the people of J&K. Today, you have inaugurated and dedicated the Rs 2,700 crore tunnel. This tunnel will be the line of good luck and fortune on the hand of J&K. Connectivity to Ladakh will also become a reality in 2026," he said.

"Projects over Rs 1.50 lakh crore of roads and infrastructure are currently being completed in J&K. 99 per cent villages of the UT have road connectivity now. Soon the dream of national integration from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will be realised through Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. For realising the dreams of every citizen of J&K, I thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister from the depth of my heart," the Lt Governor said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered the welcome address. He paid tribute to seven civilians killed by terrorists in the Gagangir area on October 20. He also mentioned people killed during the last 35 years by terrorists, including leaders and workers of his party, the National Conference (NC).

"Your August presence, Hon'ble Prime Minister is proof of the fact that we will not allow forces inimical to the unity and integrity of the country to succeed," the CM said.

He said people waited for long years for the Sonamarg tunnel and the people living in otherwise cut-off Sonamarg will not have to abandon their homes during the winter months now.

The CM lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister for ensuring peace on the borders in J&K. He said the PM's mission of ending 'Dil Ki Doori, Aur Dili Se Doori' is being proved through the PM's efforts. He praised the PM for ensuring peaceful, fair elections in J&K.

He hoped the PM would soon ensure statehood for J&K so that the UT gets its rightful place in the union of Indian states.

(With inputs from IANS)