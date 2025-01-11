Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the nation on Saturday on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya and remarked that the "Ram Mandir is a great heritage of India's culture and spirituality, built through centuries of penance and struggle."

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. This temple, built through centuries of sacrifice, penance, and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality. I firmly believe that this divine and magnificent Ram Mandir will serve as a major inspiration for the realisation of a developed India."

The Prime Minister also shared a video on X featuring visuals from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in 2024, along with a powerful message underscoring the significance of the temple.

"This is not just a date on the calendar; it marks the beginning of a new era. After centuries of waiting, sacrifices, and devotion, the Ram Mandir stands as a symbol of India's vision, philosophy, and direction," PM Modi remarked in a video post.

"For centuries, we have repeated the pledge 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (May all be happy)', and today, that commitment has taken shape in the form of the Ram Mandir. This temple is not just a place of worship, it is a depiction of India's ideals and collective consciousness," he added.

PM Modi described that the grand temple reflects the nation's spirit through Lord Ram. "It will witness and inspire the progress of India and the realisation of a developed Bharat. It reminds us that when a goal is based on truth and supported by unified effort, no ambition is impossible," he added.

PM Modi highlighted that the temple symbolises a nation that has broken free from a colonial mindset, learned from every chapter of history, and is now creating a new legacy.

A series of cultural and religious events in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have been organised by the Ram Temple Trust to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.

(With inputs from IANS)