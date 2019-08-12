Live

Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating its first Eid on Monday, August 12, amid tensions following the abrogation of Article 370. On Sunday, the J&K administration held a meeting with local clerics to oversee prayer arrangements and ensure peaceful celebrations of Eid-ul Azha. Restrictions were relaxed in the Kashmir Valley to facilitate Eid-ul Azha preparations amid the ongoing security clampdown. ATMs and a few market places were open in Srinagar and other towns as locals came out to shop for the festival. In Srinagar, Section 144 has been lifted and cell phone lines have been made functional.

Taking to Twitter, the J&K Police had tweeted saying that the situation in the state is peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the state. However, over 400 political leaders including former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under arrest since the revocation of J&K's special status. Follow live updates on ibtimes.co.in for more developments about Jammu and Kashmir.

Live Updates