Kashmir continues to be under a complete security lockdown but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government may give some relaxation to the people residing in the Valley. Ahead of the Eid-ul-Zuha on August 12, Centre may loosen restrictions that were imposed before the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Speaking to the media, an official stated, "I cannot share the details but the government is planning something to provide relief to the people on the occasion of the festival."

More than 500 political workers and leaders have been detained across the Valley. However, it is not yet clear whether arrested leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, will be released or not.

NSA Ajit Doval dines with Kashmiris

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reached Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, August 5, to take stock of security situation in the Valley. Interacting with the residents in South Kashmir's Shopian district, Doval said, "Everything will be all right. Your safety and security is our responsibility."

Doval also had lunch with the locals. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Doval visited Shopian as it is considered the hotbed of militancy. He directed the officials to ensure that common people do not face any hardships in the wake of the recent development pertaining to the state. He also praised the Army, police and paramilitary troops for their contribution and coordination in ensuring peace and law and order in the entire Kashmir valley.

J&K Governor allots Rs 1 lakh to migrant Kashmiri students for Eid

Satya Pal Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, allotted Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for students from Jammu and Kashmir who are studying in other parts of the country and will not be able to come home due to security clampdown.

During a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Malik had passed directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners' offices for the migrant students to talk to their families back in Kashmir.

As there were no untoward incidents reported from the Valley, the Governor has made arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha next week.