The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been successfully managing to keep the viewers hooked to their screens with dramatic twists and turns in the storyline. With such popularity, no wonder the cast has to put in extra effort and work round-the-clock. For this, they are paid a massive amount too.

But ever wondered how much the actors charge to play the characters convincingly? Rumour has it that the actors, including Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and others, charge a hefty fee and some are jaw-dropping. Take a look:

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu, reportedly charges a big amount of about Rs 65,000 per episode.

Parth Samthaan, who plays the male lead role of Anurag Basu, apparently takes home a massive sum of Rs 1 lakh per episode. His chemistry with lead actress Erica Fernandes is loved by millions.

Erica Fernandes, who essays the role of Prerna, has risen to stardom with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is the heart and soul of the show and is rumoured to be paid a whopping amount of Rs 1.2 lakh per episode.

Karan Singh Grover entered the show quite late but his role of Mr Bajaj and his chemistry with Prerna has grabbed a lot of limelight within a short span of time. Karan apparently demanded Rs 3 lakhs per episode, TellyChakkar reported. Besides this, he wanted to work for only 12 hours a day and 25 days in a month. Rumour has it that Ekta Kapoor was keen on bringing Karan on board and hence agreed to all his demands.

Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika, is one of the big names of telly town. The actress reportedly charged a huge amount of approximately Rs 2 lakh till the time she was part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina had to quit the show due to her prior film commitments.