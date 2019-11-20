Did you know Parth Samthaan had a crush on Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Since the show's inception, the actor's love affair, followed by the breakup with the lead actress of the show Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, has been the much-talked-about gossip among fans. Then, there were also reports that after breaking up with Erica, Parth found love in another co-star Ariah Agarwal, who plays the role of Mishka.

Parth's crush on Aamna

While the actor has quashed all reports of his crush on Aamna, an interesting detail has come up regarding the hunk. Parth recently admitted that he had a crush on Aamna Sharif, who recently entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. The character Komolika was earlier essayed by Hina Khan.

Parth's confession

During a recent interview, Parth confessed that he had a major crush on Aamna when she used to play the lead in Kahiin Toh Hoga. According to a SpotboyE report, Parth told reporters, "Aamna is very sweet. When I met her for the first time, I told her that when I was a kid, I had a huge crush on her and she started laughing. I used to watch her TV show Kahiin To Hoga regularly. She still looks the same and is such a positive person. Her entry in the show has been a good surprise element."

Well, not just Parth but many youngsters had a crush on the popular actress during her stint on Kahiin To Hoga.

Parth on his relationship with Erica

About his previous relationship with Erica, Parth told the media, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don't need to deal with it."