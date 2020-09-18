Ekta Kapoor's much loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to bid adieu to its ardent viewers. The show that starred Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will air its final episode on October 3. Despite launching the show with much hype and statues of the lead characters Anurag and Prerna erected in 10 cities, it's unfortunate that KZY2 is coming to an end in just two years of its run.

In fact, the leads Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Mr Bajaj aka Karan Patel have already shot their last scene on Thursday, September 17, while the rest of the cast will pack up by the end of this week.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are planning a big surprise for the fans of Anurag-Prerna before pulling the plug. The climax will reportedly be a 'happy ending'. The show's antagonist Komolika, played by Aamna Sharif, will die on the show and Anurag and Prerna will reunite after knowing the truth. This certainly will leave millions of AnuPre fans happy, given that the two have been separated for long.

Parth's decision to quit:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in news for the past few weeks. While the news of Parth quitting the show left fans crazy, it was said that the actor wanted to quit the show inorder to focus on his health and upcoming projects. Although, the actor was convinced by the makers to change his decision, the channel decided to put an end on the show due to the falling TRPs.

Major replacements:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has undergone many major replacements in the recent times. Hina Khan, who played the iconic role of Komolika was replaced by Aamna and later Karan Patel stepped into the shoes of Karan Singh Grover as Mr.Bajaj.