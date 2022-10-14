And it couldn't get any bigger than this. Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor hosted a glitzy Karwachauth night at her palatial bungalow for all the biggest star wives of Bollywood. Celebs like Raveena Tandon, Natasha Dalal, Maheep Kapoor and many others were spotted at the do. The ladies look all decked up for the occasion and it was difficult to take our eyes off them.

Shilpa – Raveena under one roof

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon joined the festivities together and even posed for photographs and videos. Their seemed to be no bad blood between the two. Both the ladies were once dating Akshay Kumar and have often spoken about their ugly fall out with the actor.

Bollywood wives celebrate

The famous Bollywood wives too showed up in their traditional best for the bash. From head-to-toe the ladies looked nothing less than a vision. Chunky Panday's wife – Bhavana Panday, Sanjay Kapoor's wife – Maheep Kapoor and Samir Soni's wife – Neelam Kothari made their presence felt with their style file.

Padmini Kolhapure, Natasha Dalal, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Anisa Malhotra Jain and Jaanvi Dhawan were also present at the event.

Sharing the pictures, Sunita wrote on social media, "I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!"