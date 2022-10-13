It is that time of the year when Hindu women celebrate Karva Chauth with great enthusiasm nationwide. On this day, married women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity of their life partners.

The literal meaning of 'Karwa Chauth' means offering 'Argya' to the moon using an earthen pot known as Karwa on the Chaturthi of the Karthika month. The festival sees women getting dressed up for this special day and wait for their husband eagerly to break the fast.

Though since the old era, this used to be celebrated by only women but thanks to the new-age husbands who are not just treating their partners as equal but are also keeping the fasts with their better-halves. Thus, it's time for you to meet the celebrity husbands, who always accompany their wives in Karwa Chauth fasts!

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot in a close-knit wedding in Mumbai on April 20, 2007. Ever since then we have seen the 'Taal' actress to fast on this day. Though Abhishek has never spoken about keeping fast for his wife in public, people who are close to him are aware of this sweet gesture of the 'Run' actor. When his film 'Ludo' had released, child artist Inayat Verma had ended up revealing this secret about AB during an interview with koimoi.com. She had said, 'Abhishek bhaiyya aaj sargi khana bhul gaye hai toh unhone subah se kuch nahi khaya."

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of those actors who has never shyed away from expressing his love for his beloved wife Deepika Padukone. The couple has been showering love on each other in every possible way. Coming to Karwa Chauth, the 'Gully Boy' actor had once revealed that he fasts Karva Chauth for Deepika's long life.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Now, this is not a secret at all as Ayushmann Khurrana had made headlines when he had kept Karwa Chauth fast for his wife, Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018. The actor had kept the 'nirajala vrat' for the good health of Tahira and had even gotten the initials of her name written with mehendi on his palm. In a 2018 interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Ayushmann had said, "For the past two years we have been fasting together. This is the first time Tahira couldn't, as she's undergoing chemotherapy. I decided to go ahead with it alone. She was really touched."

Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the year 2017. Since then, Anushka is seen fasting for the long life of her husband. However, it was during their second Karwa Chauth celebration when the duo had revealed that they are each other's fasting partner. Sharing a picture of their celebration on his social media, Virat had written, "The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth."

Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and ever since they have tied the knot Raj observes Karva Chauth fast with wife Shilpa. On Karwa Chauth 2020, Raj had revealed in his Instagram post that he has been keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for eleven years. However, the post has now been deleted from his Instagram handle.

Jay Bhanushali

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, we also have a few popular television stars who fast for the long life of their beloved wives and Jay Bhanushali is one of them. Jay tied the knot with Mahhi Vij in 2011 but had kept it hidden from the media glare because of their respective work commitments. However, in February 2012, they had disclosed the deets of their secret marriage. In a 2014 media interaction, Jay had revealed that he fasts every year on Karwa Chauth as he wants to make his wife feel special.

Prince Narula

After winning Bigg Boss season 9, Prince Narula started dating Yuvika Chaudhary and on October 12, 2018, they had tied the knot. Prince has been keeping fast for Yuvika every year. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yuvika had revealed the truth. She said, "He is keeping a fast for me, I am for him. We both are fasting. He kept a fast when we initially got in together and I wasn't fasting then. I asked him who are you fasting for and he said I have kept it for you."