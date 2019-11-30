Malaika Arora had become an instant star with the song video Chaiyya Chaiyya that featured Shah Rukh Khan with her. But did you know Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon were approached first to do the dance number?

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, choreographer Farah Khan made the revelation. She said that before Malaika was roped in, the song was offered to many including Shilpa and Raveena, but they had refused it. Eventually, Malaika decided to take it up, and that certainly became one of her best career decisions.

Shilpa, Raveena's 'no' benefited Malaika

"We had approached Shilpa (Shetty) to Raveena (Tandon), a lot of actors but no one did it. Malaika did the song and became a star after that," Farah said at the event. The choreographer and director also said that the plan was initially to shoot the video at the railway station, but since they did not get permission, it was shot on the top of a train.

Ongoing trend of remix

The Om Shanti Om director also spoke about the ongoing trend of song remakes. Although Farah personally does not like this concept of remaking old songs, she feels it works well for the music companies.

"I don't know why they are making them. It's a call the music company has taken. They say they do very well. Obviously it makes people nostalgic. A retro song, you will always enjoy. A new song takes longer to grow," Farah said.