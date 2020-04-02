Kartik Aaryan, who was riding high on the success of his back-to-back hits, recently had his first failure in Love, Aaj Kal. The actor who gained more credibility after Sara Ali Khan revealed that she wanted to date him on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, has been having quite a journey in the industry.

From top directors to top producers, people have been waiting to sign him onboard despite a few hiccups in his career. However, this success seems to have gone into the actor's head. As per reports, Ekta Kapoor had approached Kartik Aaryan for a project. However, Aaryan said no to the project citing date issues. What's more? It was the fee figure Kartik wasn't impressed with. An Iwmbuzz report states that Kartik has hiked his fee more than Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan after the success of his films back-to-back.

Ekta miffed

Now, Ekta Kapoor is one lady who is not known for being splurging money on her actors so naturally the deal with Kartik Aaryan didn't fit in. However, this has angered Ekta who is in no mood to ever approach him for any of her projects.

An Asian Age report had recently stated that both Kartik and Sara were taken aback by the failure and the response Love Aaj Kal received. This also came as a big jolt to the two since they had completely submitted themselves to the director's vision. "Both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan surrendered themselves completely to their director's vision. It was, 'Imtiaz Sir this' and 'Imtiaz Sir that'. They blindly followed Imtiaz's instruction even when the scenes made no sense to them. Both Kartik and Sara were told they were doing something they had never done before and to simply trust their director," it stated.

Kartik's take on Love Aaj Kal

"I went with the director's gut for Love Aaj Kal. I would never ask for a script from Imtiaz Ali. I knew his world will be magical and I trusted his vision. It's always about the script and the story. It is the script that is a deciding factor for a film that I want to do," Kartik Aaryan had said before the release of the film.