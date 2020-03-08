Kartik Aaryan is the current heartthrob of Bollywood. The hunk is ruling the hearts of millions of female fans with his charming looks and the cute smile. Though Kartik is enjoying all the fame and the crazy fanbase, success didn't come to him easily and had to struggle a lot before he entered the industry.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said he earned his first cheque from an advertisement and not his Bollywood debut film, Pyaar ka Punchnama. He told the magazine how he landed in Mumbai for a course in B.Tech in Biotechnology but instead of attending college, he spent most of the time auditioning so he could land an acting gig.

He couldn't afford expensive portfolio shoots, which are required to get an audition. Hence, he used to take pictures taken from mobile phones and crop his friends out from it and by the second year of college, some advertising gigs came to his way and the first one earned him a cheque of Rs 13,000 after TDS deductions.

Kartik and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured affair and breakup

Kartik and the talented Sara Ali Khan love affair had taken the internet by storm. They were spotted hanging out together on several occasions and also posing for the paparazzi. Such was the craze for the two that fan lovingly called them 'Sartik'. However, the good-looking couple broke up and it was said that the reason behind their split was Ananya Pandey. Ever since Kartik and Ananya worked together for Pati Patni Aur Woh, the dating rumours started causing a rift between Sara and Kartik and they eventually called it quits.

Professional life

On the work front, Kartik's latest outing Love Aaj Kal received a lukewarm response from the audience. He is now gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and also a big-budget film under Karan Johar's banner Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.