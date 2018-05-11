The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan has been getting a lot of offers for films after the success of his film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

Reportedly, Kartik has been approached to promote several leading brands. He is often spotted in various places for his professional commitments.

Recently, the actor was spotted in Kolkata for an event, where he ended up being injured. Kartik had stepped down from a stage and was being escorted by security men towards his car when a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor started screaming his name and rushed towards him to take pictures. The whole situation went out of hand when one of the fans in the crowd started tugging him, leaving a long scratch on his hand. The actor still maintained his calm and left the place with a smiling face.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Kartik was teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar for films. Reportedly, Kartik has been signed for a project by Yash Raj Films.

According to PTI, Kartik was quoted saying "I think whatever films I do next, a proper announcement will be made soon. I will be sharing it soon. It will be announced at the right time." At the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy awards voting weekend.

"There is a lot of excitement to attend IIFA. As an actor, you always want a stage like IIFA to host and perform in front of a lot of people," Kartik said.

Recently, Kartik had also walked the ramp with the Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. The pair looked absolutely amazing together and were on the director's list for romantic movie offers.