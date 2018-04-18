Kartik Aryan, who is on cloud nine after his recent film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entered the Rs 100-crore club, has injured himself.

How? Well, according to Mid-Day's report, the actor was spotted practising at the St Andrew's ground in Bandra, Mumbai on April 15 when he hurt himself. The leading tabloid quoted a source who said: "Kartik was defending a goal when the ball hit him hard and he fell. At that moment, the injury didn't seem too serious. He was given first aid and asked to rest it out for the evening. When the pain didn't subside until Monday, Aaryan was taken to a suburban hospital where the doctor diagnosed that his toe was dislocated and sprained ankle, has advised him week-long bed rest."

The actor's spokesperson also confirmed the news and said: "Though the injury is not too severe, he has been advised by the doctor not to exert himself."

Kartik Aaryan won't be able to participate in the upcoming football match of the All Stars Football Club (ASFC). The charity football match in Singapore (Alan Besar Stadium) will be held on April 22 and will witness stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan against Singaporean soccer stars Rafi Ali, Lim Tong Hai and actors Randall Tan, Andew Lua and Timothy Nga, among others.

In other news, Kartik Aaryan has repeatedly been spotted with girlfriend Dimple Sharma in Mumbai. Post the SKTKS success, the actor isn't shying away anymore, it seems.

On the professional front, some reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to work with Kartik. A source quoted by DNA said: "If all goes well, Kartik will indeed sign a romantic film, with Bhansali's production house soon. The filmmaker feels that's the space Kartik is best in. Though right now, nothing is concrete."

Well, let's hope for the best news!