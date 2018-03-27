Kareena Kapoor Khan and the dapper Kartik Aaryan turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore on March 25.

And within no time, the pictures went viral on social media praising Kareena and Kartik's chemistry on the ramp.

While Kareena Kapoor wore an ivory lehenga with bedazzled sequined embroidery and teamed with an embellished sheer top, Kartik looked dashing in a bespoke black bandhgala.

And guess what happened after? The fans started posting throwback pictures of Varun Dhawan's first ramp walk with Kareena. Even though they have never worked together, Manish Malhotra brought Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festival 2014 in Mumbai on August 24, 2014.

To rewind your memories, Kareena Kapoor also walked with Saif Ali Khan on the ramp that showcased a creation by Indian designer Manish Malhotra during the third day of the HDIL India Couture Week in Mumbai on October 14, 2009. Meanwhile, Bebo sizzled the ramp with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor at the Wills Lifestyle Fashion Week in New Delhi, 03 September 2006.

All these Kartik-Kareena pics remind me of the time when @Varun_dvn popped out of nowhere & he & Kareena walked the ramp together.Good times❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3R7o73Wsx — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) March 25, 2018

Seeing @TheAaryanKartik today with bebo .... Reminded me of @Varun_dvn first ramp walk with Kareena ???...both kartik and varun looked perfect with bebo????...today both owned the stage like a boss...?..this trio redefine perfection ?? pic.twitter.com/D1b115jhMa — ?K?V (@Vkideewani) March 25, 2018

Those who don't know, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are fitness buddies! The boys have shared a few pictures and videos from their gyming sessions on social media.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as his recent film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed Rs 100 crores at the box-office. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.