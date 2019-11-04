The rumours of Kartik Aaryan dating Sara Ali Khan caught fire when the latter had expressed her desire to date the actor on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. Since then reports have been doing the rounds that Kartik and Sara had been taking time out from their busy schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 to spend some quality time together. However, soon the reports of their alleged break-up surfaced and it was being said that Sara wanted to concentrate more on her career than taking their relationship any further. So when Kartik was recently asked about his rumoured split with Sara, the actor neither denied or answered the question properly.

Kartik recently got featured on Filmfare magazine November 2019 issue and was seen interacting with the media along with Jitesh Pillai. During the interaction, Kartik was asked to shed some light on the link-up rumours with Sara and Ananya Panday whom he will be seen sharing space in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with.

To this, Kartik gave a very confusing answer which neither confirmed or denied the truth behind link-up reports. "Yeah, even I have read about it (link-up reports). What else did you read? Can you tell me what's happening right now?" Kartik asked the journalist.

When the journalist said that he want to him to answer this question, to which, Kartik initially tried to dodge it and then replied, "What can I say, I did an ad shoot with Amitabh Bachchan but no one is asking about it. And I just spent some time with Ananya (over a lunch or dinner), everyone's talking about it."

After hearing the reply, when the journalist further prodded him by asking that whether we all should consider these link-ups as rumours, Kartik replied, "The truth is that I am on the cover of Filmfare magazine and that's really a happy moment for me. What else I can tell you about it."

Recently, when the producer of Love Aaj Kal 2, Dinesh Vijan, was asked about Kartik and Sara's breakup that eventually affected the film schedule, he told Bombay Times, "I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."

He further said that he had known Sara since he and Saif Ali Khan started Illuminati Films and launched Love Aaj Kal. "Life has indeed come a full circle and she is a part of the Love Aaj Kal's sequel as its leading lady. Kartik did Luka Chuppi with us and he's someone I value a lot. Ditto, Imtiaz Ali, who I am teaming up with after a very long gap. So, for me, this film is above controversies and unnecessary attention," Dinesh said.

Now, whether there's any relationship brewing between Kartik and Sara or Kartik and Ananya, still remains an open question.