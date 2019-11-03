In a career spanning over 8 years, Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most sought after actors in the industry hailing from a non-filmy background. By delivering hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik got his name scribbled into the wishlist of filmmakers. While the actor is enjoying every bit of his new found stardom, he recently revealed that he is quite envious of Ranbir Kapoor and why.

"We're all working in our own space and doing our kind of films. We all believe in hard work. That's the common point, which connects all of us. There's a huge difference in our journeys. We inspire each other to do better work. Ranbir Kapoor's one actor, whose body of work is amazing. I envy his choice of films," Kartik Aaryan was quoted as saying by Filmfare in an interview.

Kartik, who is considered one of Bollywood's emerging stars, recently said that he never takes advice from anybody before signing a film, adding that he goes with his gut feeling which has worked for him so far.

"I believe, as far as my film choices go, I am on the right track. Earlier, I never took advice from anybody when it came to signing a film and I am doing the same thing at this moment. I have been following my gut feeling and it's worked for me. I don't think much about it because it's an endless journey and you can't do everything at one time. I take all this with a positive frame of mind, so I don't feel any regret," said Kartik, while interacting with the media.

Kartik had claimed a while back that he was offered Rs 10 crore after the success of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" to sign a film. However, his priority is excellence and not money, he added. Without naming the film, he said he turned down the project because he did not identify with the role.

"I refused that film because I didn't like subject. I think if I would have been part of it then it wouldn't have been a big hit. I never have regrets with my choices, be it films I did or the ones I refused," he said.

He will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled film and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(With IANS Inputs)