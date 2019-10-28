When you are in love, we all dream about a day with that special person which we would recall and tell everyone now and then and cherish that special moment for the rest of ours lives. And it is nothing different for Alia Bhatt who is head over heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor. The year is coming to an end and if you ask her about her most memorable moment of 2019, Alia would recall the moment when she won a Filmfare award for Best Actress and shared the stage with the love of her life.

In a video that she posted on her YouTube channel, Alia was seen answering the questions asked by her fans. When she was asked about her special moment, she said, "For me the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award. The moment of us on stage and there were pictures clicking."

At the night of 64th Filmfare Awards, Alia openly declared her love to Ranbir in front of a large audience. Alia was honoured with the Best Actress (popular) award for Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar. And since it was a proud moment for Alia, she couldn't help but mention Ranbir as her special man in her thanksgiving speech.

When Alia walked up to the stage to collect her Best Actress (popular) award, she was beaming with joy with eyes filled with immense love. Holding the black lady in her hands, Alia looked at the crowd and said 'I Love You' to Ranbir which left the latter with red cheeks.

Ranbir's priceless expressions were caught on camera. He won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his outstanding act in Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, at the award night.