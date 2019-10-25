There's no escaping for Alia Bhatt from questions about her impending wedding to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. After a fake wedding card of her marriage went viral on social media, new reports had suggested that the couple will get married in November this year in France. And yet again, Alia was bombarded by the media persons when she landed at the Mumbai airport after coming back from her London vacation.

As Alia headed towards her car, she was asked multiple times to answer the billion dollar question about her wedding. Though she tried her best to avoid answering it, she finally gave in to the constant prodding and replied, "Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi (The rumours are flying and they will keep flying)."

As per the reports, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot on November 8, 9 and 10 in France and the couple have been zeroing in on designer Sabyasachi to design their wedding outfits. It is also being said that chef Ritu Dalmia, who was responsible for bringing out all the delicacies at Anushka and Virat's wedding in Italy, has been approached for catering at Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Before Alia flew off to London, she was asked the same question by the paparazzi. To which, the Raazi actress wore a chirpy smile on her face and replied, "Kya bataun? (What should I say now)."

While everyone is tight-lipped on the matter, it remains to be seen if Alia and Ranbir would come out in the open and set the records straight about their rumoured wedding.