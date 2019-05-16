In a freak incident, a woman's ears were chopped off by her neighbour over an argument regarding drinking water allowance from a common water tank in Karnataka. The incident took place at Bangarpet in Kolar district on May 9 when 40-year-old Indrani was attacked by five people, including her neighbour Yashodamma.

The victim is a resident of Kadarigana Koppa village. She was returning home from her cattle shed when Yashodamma, Shashi, Basavarajappa, Santosh and Hosarayappa attacked her. The accused slashed her ears with a blade.

According to reports, Indrani had gone to fetch water from the public cistern in the village on May 7 when Yashodamma was also acquiring water from the tank. The village rules permit every person to carry four pots of water for their use. Indrani accused Yashodamma of procuring more pots of water, claiming that she had already collected eight pots of water. This incident led to the squabble between the neighbours and Yashodamma threw away Indrani's pots.

An infuriated Yashodamma retaliated and attacked her when Indrani was returning from the cowshed on May 9. The victim was rescued by her husband Raghupati, who came after listening to her cries for help. It is alleged that the accused's husband, Hosarayappa, also assaulted the victim.

Indrani was taken to Bethamangala PHC where she was given preliminary medical aid. However, since the damage was severe, she was rushed to SNR Hospital in Kolar where the doctors conducted a minor surgery and sutured both her ears, reports TOI.

The Bethamangala police have filed an FIR and arrested five people. According to reports, this is the first FIR filed at the police station since 1943.