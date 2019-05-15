In a gruesome incident, around two years ago a plastic grip of a motorcycle handle was allegedly inserted into the private part of a woman by her husband after a quarrel over infidelity. The incident reportedly happened in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the doctors of the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, a complex surgery had to be performed which lasted for almost four hours. Doctors have removed the plastic grip on Tuesday (May 14) which had been pushed right up the 30-year-old woman's uterus, urine bladder and small intestine.

The grip that remained stuck in the uterus for a very long time led to the spread of the infection in that area, read a statement from the MY Hospital. If the operation was not carried out promptly, the infection could have spread further to other parts of the body.

In charge of the Chandan Nagar police station, Rahul Sharma said that the victim's husband, 35-year-old Prakash Bhil alias Rama, had put the grip into her private parts two years ago after a quarrel over his relationships with other women. The culprit's wife did not disclose it to anyone till the pain became unbearable, reports news agency PTI.

The man was arrested on Sunday (May 12) following the woman's complaint.

