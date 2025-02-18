Karnataka: Three family members die by suicide after losing money in online gambling

Three members of a family ended their lives, allegedly after losing money in online gambling in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Hanchya village, close to Mysuru.

The deceased were identified as Josh Anthony, his brother Joby Anthony, and Joby's wife Sharmila, also known as Swathi.

According to the police, Joby Anthony and Sharmila had lost a significant amount of money by betting on IPL cricket matches and online gaming.

People who had lent them money frequently visited them, demanding repayment.

Anthony, distressed and under immense pressure, ended his life first.

Josh died by suicide on February 17 (Monday) by hanging.

Before his death, he recorded a video in which he accused Anthony and Sharmila of fraudulently obtaining loans using their sister's name.

"My sister does not have a husband, and Joby and his wife have committed fraud against her. My brother Joby Anthony and his wife Sharmila are responsible for my death. They should be punished," Josh stated in the video.

Upon learning of Josh's suicide, Anthony and Sharmila also died by suicide by hanging on Tuesday.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

During its tenure, the BJP-led Karnataka government introduced an amendment to the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, banning online betting and wagering games. The ruling BJP had announced that it would not allow online betting, as it was destroying families.

In 2022, the High Court struck down guidelines that criminalised online gaming and betting.

Former Speaker and senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar had raised concerns during a Legislative Session, urging the then BJP government to take strict action against the rapid growth of betting activities.

(With inputs from IANS)